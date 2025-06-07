Watch: Varanasi Family Celebrates Son's Birthday Aboard First Vande Bharat To Kashmir

In a heartwarming blend of travel and celebration, a family from Varanasi marked their son's sixth birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony aboard the inaugural Vande Bharat Express to Kashmir. The couple, Rakesh and Neha Jaiswal, surprised their son Moksh with a birthday bash on June 6 - the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat service to the Valley, from Jammu, after the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. On the same day, he also flagged off another train from Srinagar to Katra.

The celebration took place as the train crossed the iconic Anji Khad Bridge - India's highest railway bridge - making the moment even more special.

"It was a coincidence that it was our son's birthday the same day PM Modi was going to flag off this train. We thought we should celebrate our son's birthday on the first journey of this train so that his birthday becomes memorable for him," Rakesh Jaiswal told ANI.

His wife Neha Jaiswal added, "This is the best gift for our son... We made this plan because of PM Modi."

A video shared by ANI shows the family clapping and cheering as Moksh cuts his birthday cake inside the train, surrounded by fellow passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express now connects Katra in Jammu to Srinagar, significantly boosting rail connectivity in the region.

About Kashmir Vande Bharat Express: Key Highlights

Connects Srinagar to Katra via Banihal

Operates six days a week (except Wednesdays)

Specially built to withstand extreme cold, with features such as:

Operation capability at -20 degree Celsius, with heated windscreens, air dryer system, thermally insulated washrooms, heated vacuum systems

Equipped with modern passenger amenities, including fully air-conditioned coaches, automatic plug doors, CCTV surveillance

Reduces travel time between Katra and Srinagar by 2-3 hours

Kashmir Vande Bharat Express Timings:

Srinagar to Katra:

Departs at 8:00 AM

Arrives at Banihal by 9:02 AM

Reaches Katra at 10:58 AM

Katra to Srinagar: