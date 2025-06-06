PM Modi To Flag Off Kashmir Vande Bharat Express: What Makes It Unique

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Vande Bharat Express train connecting Katra and Srinagar on Friday. In contrast to the 136 other Vande Bharat Express trains already in operation around the nation, this train contains a number of additional amenities to accommodate passengers' needs and operational difficulties in the harsh Kashmir weather.

Why Is Kashmir Vande Bharat Special?

The Vande Bharat Express in Kashmir is specially designed to operate in extreme cold conditions, including temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius. The train is equipped with heated windscreens so it automatically removes frost, improving the driver visibility in extreme cold conditions.

The train has advanced heating systems to keep the vacuum system running with warm air even when the temperature goes below zero. It also has thermally insulated washrooms designed to prevent toilet tanks and pipes from freezing.

Made under the "Made in India" initiative, the Kashmir Vande Bharat Express is equipped with advanced and modern technology and runs fully on electricity instead of diesel.

The train also has an anti-spall layer, which prevents small sharp pieces like snow debris and stones from flying into the train if the windshield or windows are damaged.

Kashmir Vande Bharat Express Features

The train has an air dryer system for heating, which means it removes moisture from the air and prevents the brake system and other components from freezing in extreme weather conditions.

It also features a 5 kVA transformer to power the train.

It is also equipped with fully air-conditioned coaches and modern amenities such as automatic plug doors, mobile charging sockets and CCTV facilities.

Two Vande Bharat trains will run between Srinagar and Katra via Banihal six days a week, except Wednesday. The train will leave from Srinagar at 8 am, reach Banihal at 9:02 am and arrive in Katra at 10:58 am. It will depart from Katra at 2:55 pm, halt at 4:40 pm and reach Srinagar at 5:53 pm.

The travel time between Katra and Srinagar will be cut by two to three hours with the Vande Bharat Express.

On Friday, PM Modi will also inaugurate India's first cable-stayed bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge.