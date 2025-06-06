Rajya Sabha Race: Kamal Haasan, P Wilson Among Candidates Filing Nominations Today

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and nominees from DMK and AIADMK will file Rajya Sabha nominations today, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. The DMK has fielded diverse candidates, while AIADMK faces internal rifts over alliance issues.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, along with key nominees from both the DMK and AIADMK, will file nominations today for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu, marking a significant political development ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.

The ruling DMK has fielded four candidates, including renominated Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate P Wilson, award-winning Tamil writer and poet Rokiah Malik alias Salma, and former MLA Sivalingam. In line with its alliance with the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the DMK has also allotted one seat to Kamal Haasan's party, which has nominated the actor himself.

P Wilson, a Christian, is widely regarded for steering the party through crucial legal battles - including the Supreme Court victory against the Tamil Nadu Governor and the landmark ruling that allowed the burial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi along the Marina Beach. Salma, a Muslim, is an internationally acclaimed voice in Tamil literature, whose nomination underscores the DMK's attempt to represent minorities and women.

Sivalingam, a former MLA from Salem district, represents the DMK's outreach to the AIADMK-dominated western Tamil Nadu - a region crucial to expanding its base. Kamal Haasan's nomination, meanwhile, is the result of a growing alliance with the DMK that was sealed during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Responding to criticism over his ideological shift - having once opposed the DMK - Kamal Haasan said, "This is the need of the hour," referring to the broader effort to unite non-BJP forces.

On the other side, the opposition AIADMK has nominated Inbadurai, the head of its legal wing and a Christian from the powerful Nadar community, and M Dhanapal, a former MLA from a Scheduled Caste background.

However, the nomination process hasn't been without controversy. AIADMK ally DMDK has expressed its disappointment over not being allocated a Rajya Sabha seat, despite its claim of prior assurances. While AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami sought to downplay the rift, saying, "All is fine," DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth hinted at a possible review of alliances, saying the party would announce its decision "later".

With the opposition AIADMK reviving ties with the BJP, the ruling DMK that aims for a consecutive has to deal with the electoral debut by actor Vijay's TVK as well.