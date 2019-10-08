Congress Attacks Mohan Bhagwat Over Statements On Mob Killing, Economy

Mohan Bhagwat said it was wrong to use the term lynching in the Indian context.

The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Tuesday slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his claims that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had nothing do with lynchings and there was no economic slowdown in the country.

Those involved in incidents of mob killing came from the RSS ideology, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said in a statement.

"It is as much a lie to say that RSS has nothing to do with mob killings as it is a lie to say that RSS is a cultural organisation, is anti-casteist, pro-reservation and respects the Constitution and tricolour," Sachin Sawant said.

"Spreading falsehood is the ideology of the Sangh Parivar," the Congress leader alleged.

Addressing the RSS's Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur on Tuesday morning, Mohan Bhagwat said it was wrong to use the term mob killing the Indian context. The term was being used to defame the country, he claimed.

Mohan Bhagwat also said that there was no recession as the country's economy was growing at the rate of five per cent.

