Congress Appoints Ex-JNU Student Leader Kanhaiya Kumar As Student Wing In-Charge

The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar as the AICC in-charge of its students' wing NSUI.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is headed by Neeraj Kundan.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of NSUI with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organisation.

In a tweet, Mr Kundan congratulated Kanhaiya Kumar on his appointment and said, “We look forward to your (Kumar's) leadership and dedication in furthering the cause of students across the nation."

Kanhaiya Kumar had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

A former Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at the party's headquarters in the national capital in September 2021.

Kanhaiya Kumar had gained prominence as the president of JNU students' union. He had been accused in a sedition case for allegedly raising "anti-national slogans" during an event on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in February 2016.

He had also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls against BJP's Giriraj Singh from Begusarai in Bihar.



