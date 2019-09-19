Congress Appoints 5 Election In-Charges For Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed the five election in-charges for the upcoming Maharashtra polls

The Congress party appointed five election in-charges, including general secretary Mukul Wasnik, on Thursday for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Wasnik, Avinash Pandey, Rajni Patil, R C Khuntia and Rajeev Satav as election in-charges, a statement issued by party general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

Wasnik was named election in-charge for Vidarbha, Avinash Pande for Mumbai Region and Election Control Room, Rajni Patil for Western and Konkan regions, R C Khuntia for Northern Maharashtra and Rajeev Satav for Mrathwada region, the statement said.

Earlier this week, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had announced that his party and the Congress will contest 125 seats each in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election.

As per the arrangement, 38 seats will be left for allies to contest, he had said. The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.