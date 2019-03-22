Congress Announces Candidates For National, State Seats In Andhra Pradesh

This is the first election that will take place after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh(Representational)

The Congress party on Thursday released the list of candidates for three Lok Sabha seats and 45 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Out of 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Andhra Pradesh, the party had earlier announced candidates for 22 seats. In the remaining three seats, the party is fielding Ramana Kumari Pedada from Visakhapatnam, N Narasimha Rao from Vijayawada and J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav from Nandyal Lok Sabha constituencies.

Polling in the state will be held on April 11. Both the Lok Sabha and legislative assembly polls will be held in the state simultaneously on this day. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Notably, this is the first election that will take place after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

