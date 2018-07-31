Congress Alleges Plastic Eggs Being Sold In Goa, Manohar Parrikar Denies

In his reply, Manohar Parrikar said nobody can manufacture plastic eggs (File)

The Congress today alleged that "plastic eggs" are being sold in Goa and demanded action from the government to check the practice.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly, Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco displayed three eggs, which he claimed are made up of "plastic".

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said these eggs would be tested in laboratories.

"I have brought three eggs to show them to you. These are plastic eggs which are being sold in Goa," he said.

Mr Lourenco said such artificial eggs are harmful to health of Goans and sought action against the people involved in selling them.

The MLA said the department of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has failed to act to check the sell of such eggs.

In his reply, Mr Parrikar said nobody can manufacture plastic eggs.

"I will get the eggs checked in laboratories. We will also send one of the eggs to the Centre (for testing). There cannot be a plastic egg," Mr Parrikar said, and appealed to the opposition party not to indulge in any speculation over genuineness of the eggs.

The Congress had last week stalled the House over purported presence of formalin in fish being imported to Goa from other states.