Conmen Posing As Cops Dupe Senior Citizens Of Valuables In Goa

Conmen posing as cops have allegedly fled with valuables of some elderly people in Goa, promoting the state police to urge residents on Thursday to remain alert while stepping out of their homes.

Two such incidents were reported on July 15 from Vasco town and Fatorda in South Goa district, Superintendent of Police (South) Tikam Singh Verma told reporters in Margao.

He said criminals have adopted a modus operandi of approaching senior citizens walking on the road by posing as police personnel.

These motorbike-born criminals then ask the people take off their gold jewellery under the pretext of helping them and wrap the valuables in a cloth while handing them back to the victims, the official said.

In both the instances, when the victims returned home, they found their gold jewellery missing from the cloth wrap, he said.

Members of such a gang were moving around on a black two-wheeler, the official said.

The police were yet to make any breakthrough in the two incidents, he said.

The elderly people should remain alert as police will never stop them on the road unless something is wrong, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)