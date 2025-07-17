Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Conmen Posing As Cops Dupe Senior Citizens Of Valuables In Goa

Criminals have adopted a modus operandi of approaching senior citizens walking on the road by posing as police personnel in Goa

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Conmen Posing As Cops Dupe Senior Citizens Of Valuables In Goa
Two such incidents were reported from Vasco town and Fatorda in South Goa. (Representational)
  • Conmen posing as police fled with valuables of elderly in Goa
  • Two incidents reported on July 15 in Vasco and Fatorda, South Goa
  • Criminals approach seniors on motorbikes, ask to remove gold jewellery
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Panaji:

Conmen posing as cops have allegedly fled with valuables of some elderly people in Goa, promoting the state police to urge residents on Thursday to remain alert while stepping out of their homes.

Two such incidents were reported on July 15 from Vasco town and Fatorda in South Goa district, Superintendent of Police (South) Tikam Singh Verma told reporters in Margao.

He said criminals have adopted a modus operandi of approaching senior citizens walking on the road by posing as police personnel.

These motorbike-born criminals then ask the people take off their gold jewellery under the pretext of helping them and wrap the valuables in a cloth while handing them back to the victims, the official said.

In both the instances, when the victims returned home, they found their gold jewellery missing from the cloth wrap, he said.

Members of such a gang were moving around on a black two-wheeler, the official said.

The police were yet to make any breakthrough in the two incidents, he said.

The elderly people should remain alert as police will never stop them on the road unless something is wrong, the official added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Fake Cops Incident In Goa, Fake Cops Dupe Senior Citizens In Goa, Fake Cops In Goa Dupe Senior Citizens
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com