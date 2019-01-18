Congress Lawmaker Pitches Partap Singh Bajwa For Punjab Chief Minister

Partap Singh Bajwa is a former chief of Punjab Congress

Days after an MLA left the Congress embarrassed with a public outburst, another Punjab legislator has pitched Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa's name for the chief minister's post, according to a video clip on social media.

"The days are not far when the command of Punjab will be in the hands of Partap Singh Bajwa ji. We, at this pious place, pray before God to accept our demand and prayer that in coming few months, we accept Partap Singh Bajwa ji as the chief minister of Punjab," Sri Hargobindpur MLA Balwinder Singh said on Thursday.

He was addressing a function, where Mr Bajwa was also sitting on the dais, at Ghuman town in Gurdaspur district.

In the video, the Congress legislator could be heard purportedly praising Mr Bajwa, who is former chief of Punjab Congress, for raising public issues in a meeting with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh.

"You have seen through the media that Partap Singh Bajwa ji strongly raised the issues of Punjab-- be it demands of employees, pending payment of sugarcane growers and electricity bill of poor people before the CM," said Balwinder Singh.

When asked about Mr Singh's comments, Mr Bajwa said, "They can be his own sentiments. I will not like to make further comment on it."

Punjab Congress on Wednesday suspended MLA Kulbir Singh Zira from the party on the charge of indiscipline, days after he publicly vent his unhappiness over alleged inaction of authorities to check illicit liquor trade in Ferozepur.

Mr Zira, on January 12, had left the Congress red-faced with his outburst at a district level function to administer oath to the newly elected village heads in Ferozepur.

He had also accused a few police officers, including one ranked Inspector General, of being in cahoots with some liquor contractors in the illegal trade.

Speaking on the suspended lawmaker, Mr Bajwa said if he has any grievances then he should raise it with the party high command.

"I suggest him to meet the Congress president and explain the whole situation to him," said Mr Bajwa.