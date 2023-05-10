'Arrested Defence Research Official Is Active RSS Volunteer': Congress

DRDO official Pradeep Kurulkar has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS)

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that DRDO official Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, was an "active RSS volunteer".

The DRDO official was arrested last week by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The Congress' attack came a day after a special court in Pune extended till May 15 the police custody of Kurulkar after observing that the charges against him were serious and custodial interrogation of the accused for a further period is unavoidable for a thorough probe.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the arrest of Kurulkar is a "very serious matter" and alleged that it exposes the "anti-national face" of the RSS.

"Pradeep Kurulkar, an active RSS volunteer leader and DRDO's Director of R&D (Engineering), has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) for spying on behalf of Pakistan.The case.... exposes the lie and charade of the RSS being a so-called nationalistic organisation," he claimed The Congress spokesperson said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should answer as to what is the relationship between Kurulkar and the RSS as the matter pertains to national security.

There was no immediate reaction from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Khera also showed a video during the press conference of Kurulkar addressing RSS events with top Sangh functionaries in attendance.

"Kurulkar's association with the RSS goes back generations, as he revealed in an interview with a YouTube channel last year. His grandfather was an RSS volunteer who worked as a mathematician, and his father carried on his work for the Sangh," Khera claimed.

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official has said, adding it was a case of honeytrap.

