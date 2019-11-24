Computer Baba Keeps 'Vigil' Near Narmada River To Prevent Sand Mining

"It is my duty to protect the holy Narmada river," Computer Baba said. (File)

Chairman of a Madhya Pradesh river trust and self-styled godman, Computer Baba, and some seers are maintaining a "vigil" close to the Narmada river banks in Sehore district to prevent illegal mining of sand.

Computer Baba, who heads ''Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandaknini Rivers Trust'', said he went to Nasrullaganj on Saturday night on receiving a complaint.

"It is my duty to protect the holy Narmada river," he told PTI.

The erstwhile BJP government had bestowed the minister of state status on Baba alias Namdev Tyagi, and also appointed him on a panel to clean the Narmada river.

