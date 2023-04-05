'Communal Mindset': India Slams Islamic Nations' Group On Ram Navmi Remark

Violence had broken out in several states during Ram Navami.

India has slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC for its statement on Ram Navami violence, saying it is "one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda".

"OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces," said foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, condemning its statement alleging that the Muslim community was targetted in several states during Ram Navami celebrations.

The general secretariat of the OIC had issued a statement expressing deep concern at "acts of violence and vandalism targeting (the) Muslim community in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions".

As an example, it cited the torching of a madrasa by a mob in Bihar Sharif on March 31 and accused the country of "Islamophobia".

Violence had broken out in several states, including Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra during Ram Navami last week.

New Delhi has also criticised OIC's "unwarranted references" to Jammu and Kashmir.

OIC has "let Pakistan hijack and misuse its platform for carrying out its nefarious agenda of engaging in malicious propaganda against India," said Seema Pujani, the First Secretary of India's Permanent Mission in Geneva at the Human Rights Council on March 31.

"The fact is that the entire territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and shall always be part of India. Pakistan is in illegal occupation of Indian territory," she said.

A spokesperson of the foreign ministry has said the OIC has lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues.