Commonwealth Bronze Winning Boxer, Jasmine Lamboria, Inducted Into Indian Army

Commonwealth bronze-winning boxer Jasmine Lamboria was today inducted into the Indian Army. The Army is known to promote and nurture sportspersons, and already has champion boxers like Amit Panghal and Mohammad Hussamuddin.

20-year-old Jasmine Lamboria is the first female boxer to be inducted into the Indian Army.

"Indian Army recently recruited a very talented boxer and CWG 2022 Bronze medallist (60 Kgs) Ms Jasmine Lamboriya in its ranks as a Recruit Havildar in Corps of Military Police," the Army said in a statement.

The Haryana boxer is already a force to reckon with in the boxing world, the Army said.

Jasmine Lamboria has won medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, Women National Boxing Championship, Boxam International Tournament, ASBC Elite Asian Boxing Championship and Women World Boxing Championship.

Jasmine Lamboria will soon start training under the Army's "Mission Olympics" programme, which has already produced champions like Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable.