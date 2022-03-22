Common Entrance Test, Not Class 12 Marks, To Drive College Admissions

Anyone who has passed class 12 exams can take the common entrance test, the head of UGC told NDTV.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday said all central universities funded by it, including the Delhi University, will have to use the new Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes. Speaking to NDTV, UGC Chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar said, "Speaking strictly from the students' perspective, the introduction of the CUET will be a great relief for students across the country".

He said the CUET will be conducted in the first week of July when most of the board exams would have been completed. The application process will be online and start in the first week of April. The exam will also be a computer-based test, he added.

"Students don't have to have high proficiency in using computers. Today, almost every student can use a smartphone. They can go to the test centre and use the mouse to choose the answer in the multiple-choice options. It's going to be very easy in terms of technology," he said.

The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Mr Kumar said that the UGC had made it compulsory for all the central universities and is also asking all state, deemed-to-be, private universities to use CUET scores for admissions to undergraduate programmes across the country.

"As a result of this, students need not have to write different kinds of entrance tests. Ultimately, we would like to make the CUET one entrance test in one nation for all UG programmes," he said.

On eligibility criteria, he said anyone who has passed class 12 exams can take the common entrance test. "However, class 12 marks may be used by universities to set admission criteria," the UGC chairperson added. So, even though the universities will have to admit undergraduate students based on CUET, they are free to set a minimum benchmark for class 12 marks in deciding eligibility to get admitted in their respective institutions.

"The universities are autonomous institutions and we have left it to them to decide the threshold marks in class 12 to get admission in the university," he explained.

When asked if this is the first step in doing away with high college cutoffs that make headlines every year, Mr Kumar confirmed that it was indeed the intention behind the move. "It is ridiculous to have a 100 per cent cutoff for admission in many undergraduate programs in some of the top universities. The CUET will provide a level-playing ground to all the students across the country," he said and added that he hopes students will now be able to focus more on learning rather than just trying to score the highest marks in class 12 exams.

The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, Mr Kumar had earlier said.

The reservation policy of the universities will not be impacted due to the CUET, Mr Kumar has said. "The universities can enrol candidates for the general seats as well as for the reserved seats on the basis of CUET scores. It will not impact the existing admission and reservation policy," he said.

There would be no centralised counselling after CUET.

The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test and domain-specific subjects.

Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice. The options are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Section 1B is optional and for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section 1A. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc, news agency PTI had earlier reported.

Under the domain-specific subjects, a candidate can choose up to a maximum of six domains that they wish to pursue at the undergraduate level.

The CUET will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, candidates will be able to write one language, two domain-specific papers and the general test. In the second shift, candidates can write the remaining four domain-specific subjects and section 1B, Mr Kumar has said.