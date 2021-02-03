Committee Formed To Suggest Reforms In Criminal Laws: Centre To Parliament

The Centre has set up a committee to suggest reforms in criminal laws and sought suggestions from state governments, courts and bar councils, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the committee set up to suggest reforms in the criminal laws is headed by the Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought suggestions from States, Union Territories, Supreme Court, High Courts, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of States and various Universities and Law Institutes on comprehensive amendments in Criminal laws.

"The suggestions received and the report of the Committee are subject to examination by the Ministry of Home Affairs in consultation with all stakeholders," he said in written reply to a question.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)