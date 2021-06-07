Committed To Protect Assam's Land And Identity, Says Chief Minister

Committed To Protect Assam's Land And Identity, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma. (FILE)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Gorukhuti in Sipajhar, Darrang to inspect the riverine areas that were allegedly encroached by alleged illegal settlers near historic Dholpur Shiva temple. After reaching Gorukhuti, he travelled in a country boat and visited the Shiva temple situated atop a hillock. He offered prayers at the temple and interacted with the management committee.

A total 120 bigha out of the180 bigha land of the temple was allegedly encroached by illegal occupants and these lands have been freed by police and district administration in a recent eviction drive.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the police and district administration to evict the squatters and he called on the remaining encroachers to willfully vacate the lands.

Asserting that all steps would be taken to preserve and protect the historic temple, he assured the management committee of “setting up a Manikut, building a guest house and boundary walls of the temple.” He called on all sections of people, cutting across religious beliefs, to join hands with the government in making the temple a place of tourist attraction while preserving its sanctity.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to make the lands of temples in the state encroachment free and said the state government would take all steps to protect Assam's land, identity, culture, language and heritage from aggressors and illegal migrants. He also informed that the temple management committee would be entitled to decide how to utilise its land and earn revenue.