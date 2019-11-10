Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Reach US On November 12 For Trade Talks

Piyush Goyal will hold a high-level industry interaction with business and industry representatives.

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will begin a three-day visit to the United States next week to resolve bilateral issues over trade between the two countries.

The minister will arrive in Washington on November 12 and is expected to hold talks with his US counterpart Robert Lighthizer on November 13, which might result in sealing the trade deal as the two sides appear close to a breakthrough on some trade issues, an official source said.

On November 14, Mr Goyal will hold a high-level industry interaction with business and industry representatives in New York.

Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.

India was the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers.

In September, US President Donald Trump said that America will soon have a trade deal with India to boost economic ties between the two nations.

