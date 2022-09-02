Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health Shows Minor Improvement: Report

Comedian Raju Srivastava is still on the ventilator and under observation, the report said. (File)

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi following cardiac arrest, has shown further minor improvement, sources told news agency ANI. The source also revealed that the comedian is still on the ventilator and under observation.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian, who was admitted to AIIMS on August 10, had collapsed after experiencing chest pain while running on the treadmill in a gym. His trainer had taken him to the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. Mr Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Earlier, his younger brother had shared a video message revealing his health details. In the video, Mr Srivastava's brother Deep Srivastava expressed gratitude to his fans for their prayers and refuted the rumours about his death. "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy," he said.

Earlier, Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav had sent his best wishes to Raju Srivastava via an Instagram video. "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your 'sansaar' and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery," he said.

Mr Srivastava has been working in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

He has featured in films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya', 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' among others.

