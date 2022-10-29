Comedian Bharti Singh, Husband Charged In Drugs Case: Report

The NCB had seized 86.5 grams of cannabis from Bharti Singh's possession. (File)

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page chargesheet before the court against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in connection with their 2020 drugs case, reported news agency ANI.

In November 2020, Bharti Singh and her husband were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of cannabis. They were later granted bail by a special (narcotics) court.

The NCB had raided the production office and the house of Bharti Singh, and seized 86.5 grams of cannabis in 2020.

"Both Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya admitted to the consumption of Ganja," an NCB official had said.

The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry/

