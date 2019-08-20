'Come Out With Proof': KT Rama Rao After JP Nadda's Corruption Claims

KT Rama Rao dares JP Nadda to prove charges if he has the courage of conviction. (File)

Refuting the charges levelled against the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government by BJP working president JP Nadda, TRS senior leader KT Rama Rao on Monday dared him to prove it if he has the courage of conviction.

He also took potshots at Mr Nadda, saying he had never heard his name.

"His name is JP Nadda. I never heard his name. But after listening to what he said, I understood that his name is not JP Nadda, but an adda (place of people) of blatant lies. He says KCR is pushing the state into abasement. Mr Nadda is the adda of Telangana people. You can play your tricks in Karnataka. But you cant do that in Telangana. Telangana people are not innocents," Rama Rao, the Chief Minister's son, said.

JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that Mr Rao was focused only on himself and his family and that the TRS government did not implement the NDA government's 'Ayushman Bharat' health scheme, depriving the people of its benefits. Referring to the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana, the former union minister had alleged that the TRS government escalated its cost.

Mr Rao said the NDA government did not in any way support the world's biggest lift irrigation project undertaken by the Telangana government. "I ask Nadda one thing, you spoke as you liked yesterday. You say there was corruption in government projects, but first crosscheck with your officials before you level such charges. If you have any courage of conviction, come out with proof," he said. Telangana has not received any undue favours from the centre, he added.

