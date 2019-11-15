'There Is No India Without Kashmir,' Indian Columnist At US Congress

Sunanda Vashisht also called for international cooperation in India's fight against terrorism in Kashmir.

India has successfully defeated insurgencies in Punjab and Northeast and now it is time to strengthen New Delhi's fight against insurgencies in Kashmir, columnist Sunanda Vashisht told a US Congressional hearing on Human Rights in Washington on Thursday. Ms Vashisht said international cooperation in India's fight against terrorism in Kashmir will also solve the human rights problem in the state.

"India's democratic credentials are unmatched. The country has successfully, in a democratic setup, defeated insurgencies in Punjab and northeast. It is time to strengthen India against such insurgencies and the human rights problems will be solved forever," Ms Vashisht was quoted as saying at the hearing by news agency ANI. The Congressional hearing on Human Rights was organised by Tom Lantos HR Commission. This is the second hearing by US Congress on Kashmir in the last three weeks.

Ms Vashisht said that terrorist trained by Pakistan have been unleashing "ISIS level of horror and brutality" in the Valley much before the West was even introduced to the brutalities of radical Islamic terror. "I am glad these hearings are happening here today because when my family and everyone like me lost our homes our livelihood and our way of life the world remained silent," Ms Vashisht told the gathering, mostly comprising of Democrats, who have been more vocal in their criticism after India revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

"We are dealing with Islamic terrorism in Kashmir," she said.

"All deaths have been happening due to terrorists trained by Pakistan. This doublespeak is not helping India in any way," the columnist stressed before the gathering.

She called the international community to assist India in its fight against radical Islamist terror.

"Plebiscite in Kashmir is never going to happen," she said.

A plebiscite requires the entire community to unite for a decision, but in this case, a part of Kashmir is in India, another in Pakistan, a part of it is also with China, Ms Vashisht added.

A group of US lawmakers expressed concern about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid security restrictions since August 5, when the government announced the end of special status to the state and split it into two union territories.

The lawmakers called for the release of detained politicians and activists and an end to restrictions on communication and movement of people.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.