Colonel Dharamvir, Hero Of Battle Of Longewala, Dies

Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, died on Monday in Gurgaon.

He had commanded 23 Punjab between 1992 and 1994.

His role in the movie 'Border' based on the Battle of Longewala was portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna.

Colonel Dharamvir was a young officer during the 1971 war. During a border patrol on December 4 from Longewala post, he heard the sound of Pakistani tanks moving towards India and alerted his seniors. The Indian Army and Air Force took necessary measures after receiving the crucial information.

He had said in an interview that only twenty to twenty-two Indian jawans were there at the border post and they kept the Pak army occupied for the night. They got help from the IAF in the morning.

