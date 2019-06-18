College Student's Body Found From Encounter Site In J&K's Anantnag: Cops

The body of the student was taken into custody by the police and sent for post-mortem. (FILE PHOTO)

The body of a 20-year-old college student was found on Tuesday near a site of encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, where an Army officer was killed a day ago, police said. A terrorist was shot dead in that encounter.

Nasir Ahmad Mir's body bore bullet wounds and was found near the encounter site in Achabal area in the morning, an official said.

The body of Nasir Mir, a resident of Checki Achabal, was taken into custody by the police and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

Major Ketan Sharma was killed while another officer and two personnel were injured in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Achabal area on Monday, the official added. A terrorist was also killed in that encounter.