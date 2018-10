Another student was recently kidnapped by Maoists. (Representational)

The body of a college student, who was kidnapped by Maoists on Saturday night, has been found near Kundanpal village of Sukma district on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena confirmed the report and said that the student found dead has been identified as Kunjami Shankar.

Earlier on October 4, one more student was kidnapped by Maoists while he was traveling from Bhejji to Konta. The search for the student is underway.