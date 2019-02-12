College Student Gang-Raped By 8 Men In Jharkhand, Boyfriend Beaten Up

Two of the accused have been arrested while six are still missing

A 20-year-old college student was allegedly raped by eight youths in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said today.

The woman was returning from Chaibasa to Jorapokhar with her boyfriend on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them near Tekrahatu on Sunday evening.

They thrashed the boyfriend and then dragged the woman towards the bushes and allegedly raped her, senior police officer Amar Kumar Pandey said.

The boyfriend of the woman informed a highway police patrolling team of Muffasil police station about the incident, the SDPO said, adding that the police team rushed to the spot but the accused ran away on seeing the approaching police vehicle.

On the basis of statement given by the woman the police has registered a case, he said.

On the directive of the Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Jha, a special police team headed by Mr Pandey was formed to capture the culprits.

The police arrested two of the accused on Monday, the SDPO said, adding hunt was on to nab the other six accused, who are at large.