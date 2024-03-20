'What Happened To Me In India...': Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped In Jharkhand

The Spanish tourist during her visit in India.

A Spanish tourist, who was allegedly gang-raped while on a bike tour with her husband in Jharkhand's Dumka district, has said she doesn't regret anything about her visit to India. The alleged assault took place on March 2 when the 28-year-old was spending the night with her partner in a makeshift tent. The couple, now back in Spain, spoke to South China Morning Post (SCMP) about the bike trip that took them through 67 countries, and their experience in India.

"I think everyone in the world expects me to say 'Don't go to India', but life is far more complicated than that. What happened to me in India could have happened anywhere else. Not so long ago, a couple travelling in Belize, in Central America, the same thing happened to them," the woman told SCMP.

"My advice to women is to get out of the house, travel and do so without fear. If you are going to camp, it should be in a place not too far from the road where you can easily call for help and have a signal for your phone," she added.

Her partner said they don't know if they will be called to testify in court. "If we have to, we will, but perhaps it can be done using a video call."

When asked about taking responsibility for being a risk taker, the woman said, "I understand how some people might reach that conclusion. You know, society convinces us to live one way, to go to work, to have two children, to stay in our circle. So when a person exits their circle, they are considered risk-takers."

"Yes, I left the house, and yes, I took risks, but I don't regret it. I don't regret going to India. I don't regret anything about our journey," she added.

"Maybe if we had just gone another way or stayed in a hotel, this never would have happened. But using the same logic, maybe something worse would have happened and I wouldn't be alive. Accidents can happen anywhere, even inside the safety of your house," said the 28-year-old.

She, however, added that they intend to continue their bike trips. "We're just taking a break in Spain. We don't know when but we are sure we will continue. We've already started planning."

In India, the Ministry of External Affairs had said days after the incident that the matter is "under investigation" and several people arrested.