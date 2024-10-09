College Student Dies After Being Thrashed By Group Of Students In Chennai: Cops

Chennai police has arrested five individuals involved in the attack. (Representational)

A student from Presidency College succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack by a group of students from Pachaiyappa's College in Chennai on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Sundar, an undergraduate political science student, passed away at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following an attack at the Moore Market Complex.

Following the incident, Chennai police arrested five individuals involved in the attack, charging them with murder under sections 191(2), 191(3), 126, 296(b), 115(2), 109, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, all students of Pachaiyappa's College, were identified as Chandru, Yuvaraj, Eshwar, Hari Prasath, and Kamaleshwaran.

According to police officials, "Sundar, a student of Presidency College, was attacked with bare hands by a group of students from Pachaiyappa's College during a clash on October 4 at the Moore Market Complex in the Suburban Terminal. Sundar sustained injuries to his ears, neck, and chest. He was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and treated in the ICU but later succumbed to his injuries."

