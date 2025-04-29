Collar Fans, AC Helmet: Delhi Traffic Police To Get Major Relief In Summer

In a major relief for traffic police personnel braving the scorching Delhi heat, the Delhi Traffic Police is planning to equip them with collar fans and air-conditioned helmets.

The initiative comes after a 'Sampark Sabha' session where personnel shared their grievances with DCP (New Delhi Range) Rajeev Kumar, who has now issued directions to address these concerns.

According to police officials, several measures - including the provision of collar fans and AC helmets - are being prepared to ease the discomfort faced by personnel during extreme weather.

Tin sheds to provide rain cover

During the same interaction, officers also raised the issue of electric shocks at traffic signals during rainfall and the difficulty of standing in the rain.

In response, the DCP has instructed officials to coordinate with relevant departments to install tin sheds at traffic intersections to offer shelter from rain and reduce such hazards.

Cooling gear for summer

The DCP emphasised the need for proactive planning to help traffic police cope with the intense summer. Whether it's collar fans or cooling helmets, units have been directed to submit all related requirements well in advance to ensure timely arrangements.

Officials confirmed that scientific evaluations were considered before finalising the decision to provide cooling helmets, noting that while most of the body remains covered in uniform, the head is exposed and therefore more vulnerable to heatstroke. The cooling helmets aim to reduce that risk and improve working conditions.

Curb fatal accidents

In the Sabha, the DCP directed police personnel to take steps to reduce fatal accidents by twenty per cent compared to last year.

The staff has been thoroughly briefed about fatal accidents and instructed to implement interventions such as the installation of rumble strips, road markings/signage, signals, etc., to prevent such incidents.

They have also been asked to correspond with civic agencies regarding these measures.

Police data shows a decrease in fatal accidents in the national capital. From January to March 2024, 395 fatal accidents occurred, resulting in 401 deaths.

During the same period in 2025, 348 fatal accidents were reported, in which 357 people lost their lives.

