Code-Based Track And Trace Initiative For Domestic Gas Cylinders

Indian Oil, a public sector undertaking whose operations are overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has launched a unique code-based track and trace initiative for LPG cylinders used for domestic purposes.

20,000 LPG cylinders embedded with QR Code - a type of barcode that can be read easily by a digital device - have been released in the first tranche.

All 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will come embedded with QR Code over the course of the next three months, while a special sticker will be added on all old LPG cylinders.

With the help of these codes, the customers will be able to access all information about the cylinder - from where it was bottled, who is the distributor, whether safety tests have been done, etc.