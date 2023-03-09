Coast Guard Rescues 6 From Flooded Fishing Boat Off Gujarat Coast

The boat was made operational and handed over to the crew after two hours. (Representational)

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued six crew members of a flooded fishing boat some 80 kilometres off the Gujarat coast, the force said today.

ICG ship Arush rescued them during the early hours of Tuesday after it received a distress call, a release said.

"The ICG ship proceeded to the distressed boat with maximum speed. The boat was flooded heavily and partially submerged in water. In an attempt to prioritise lifesaving, the crew was taken onboard an ICG ship," it said.

"The ICG personnel controlled flooding using submersible pumps. During de-flooding, the ICG personnel observed a hole in the fish storage compartment of the boat, which was subsequently repaired," it added.

The boat was made operational and handed over to the crew after two hours, the ICG release informed.

