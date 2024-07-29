'Coaching Has Become Commerce': Rajya Sabha Discusses Delhi Horror

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar (File)

The Rajya Sabha is holding a short-duration discussion to flag the horrific death of four students - three drowned in the flooded basement of an east Delhi coaching centre on Saturday and a fourth was electrocuted last week.

"Coaching has become virtually commerce. Every time we read a newspaper, the front one or two pages are of their advertisements..." Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said Monday morning.

Mr Dhankhar will also hold an in-chamber meet with leaders of all parliamentary parties.

"I have received notices under Rule 267...they (the MPs who served the notice) have demanded a discussion on the tragic death of three students in Delhi due to negligence of authorities..."

The notice was served by Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal - a significant political twist given her fractious current relationship with the party; the former Delhi Commission for Women chief is roiled in a court case with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, whom she has accused of assault.

Ms Maliwal - who remains a member of the AAP, for now - said she was seeking "justice and compensation" for the families of the students, all of whom were studying to clear the UPSC exams.

"I have filed notice today for suspension of business... for discussion on the pertinent issue - justice and compensation for the four UPSC aspirants who died... (the) voice of the students will not go unheard."

I have filed notice today for suspension of business of Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 for discussion on the pertinent issue before the nation - justice and compensation for the 4 UPSC aspirants who have died in Patel Nagar and Rajender Nagar.



Voice of the students will not go… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 29, 2024

The tragedy was also mentioned in the Lok Sabha.

"It's a shocking situation... when you have a brilliant student (whose) dreams of serving the nation... have been shattered and the hopes of the family have been shattered. This is a matter which obviously calls for compensation... but no compensation can be enough..." Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

"There are a number of serious issues that need to be addressed - there is sadly a level of violations of basic norms when it comes to building codes, fire safety, flood safety... that is rampant in the city."

#WATCH | Speaking about the Old Rajinder Nagar incident, in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It's a shocking situation and I have to say that when you have a brilliant student all the dreams of serving the nation through the UPSC exam have been shattered and the hopes… pic.twitter.com/gAv9wTJGsu — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

Mr Tharoor's sharp comments have raised eyebrows, given his party and the AAP that is in power in Delhi, and controls the city's civic body, are part of the INDIA opposition bloc.

"The corporation also has responsibility. I have seen... in the hands of a journalist... a certificate of clearance issued on July 9. The corporation allows these people to do what they're doing..." he raged.

Delhi Students Drown

Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav - both aged 25 - and Navin Delvin, 28, drowned after water entered the basement of a building in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar. The basement was being used as a library - gattached to a coaching centre called Rau's IAS Study Circle's basement - in violation of rules.

READ | Day After 3 Die, 13 "Illegal" Coaching Centres Sealed In Delhi

The fourth student was Nilesh Rai, 26, who was electrocuted in Patel Nagar.

READ | UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted On Waterlogged Road In Delhi: Cops

The was as Mr Rai, who is from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, stepped out to buy groceries.

Bulldozer Action

This morning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi acted against alleged encroachment by the coaching centre; visuals shared by news agency ANI showed earthmovers outside the building.

BJP Protests Against AAP

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has launched an entirely expected protest against the AAP.

#WATCH | Delhi Police use water cannon to disperse the BJP workers and leaders who are protesting against AAP Government in Delhi, near AAP office, over the Old Rajinder Nagar incident where 3 students died after the basement of a coaching institute was filled with water on July… pic.twitter.com/zOHlDLTjTe — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

Delhi Police had to use water cannons to disperse BJP workers protesting near the party's office. The protester were joined the party's Delhi unit boss, Virendraa Sachdeva.

How Delhi Coaching Centre Put Lives In Danger

Inquiries so far have indicated multiple lapses by the coaching centre's owner and civic authorities.

The coaching centre got a No-Objection Certificate from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in August 2021. The certificate, seen by NDTV, says the basement is to be used for parking and storage.

This morning a Junior Engineer with the MCD was sacked a senior employee suspended.

READ | Action Against 2 Engineers After Study Centre Flooding Kills Students

The officials worked with the maintenance department for the Karol Bagh Zone.

The coaching centre also secured a similar certificate from the fire department this month.

This document, also accessed by NDTV, claims the building has complied with existing fire safety regulations, and stresses the basement should be used in accordance with building bye-laws.

READ | Month Before Basement Deaths, Student's SOS Flagged Huge Risk

These state that adequate arrangements shall be made to ensure surface drainage does not enter the basement, and, should it be used for office and commercial purposes, multiple entry/exit points are required. However, in the case of this building, there was just the one entry/exit point.

Locals have blamed the incident on drains clogged with silt; this lead to the flood-like situation following rains. Pending completion of the investigation, the coaching centre's owner, Abhishek Gupta, and coordinator, Deshpal Singh, have sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days.

The accused face multiple charges, including of culpable homicide, under the new criminal laws.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.