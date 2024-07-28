Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Owner Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections (File)

A court on Sunday sent to 14-day judicial custody the owner and coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where three civil services aspirants died after flooding in its basement.

The coaching centre owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh were produced before a magisterial court, which remanded the duo in 14 days judicial custody.

Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt)and 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)