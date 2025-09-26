Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrest Live Updates: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested by police on Friday and according to government sources, he has been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The NSA allows for long preventive detention without bail, and sources indicate Wangchuk is likely to be moved out of Ladakh soon.
Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended In Leh After Mr Wangchuk's arrest
The arrest came two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for Ladakh statehood and Sixth Schedule extension resulted in four deaths and 90 injuries.
Wangchuk had begun a fast on September 10 in Leh, demanding Sixth Schedule inclusion, statehood, and protection for Ladakh's delicate ecosystem, but he ended his fast on September 24 as massive violence broke out in the town.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organising a candlelight vigil at Jantar Mantar at 7:00 pm to protest the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk. Saurabh Bhardwaj, the AAP Delhi State President, will also be participating in the demonstration.
Here Are The Live Updates:
Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Calls Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest 'Unfortunate'
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called Sonam Wangchuk's arrest as 'very unfortunate' and blamed the Union government for not honouring its promises.
Speaking with the reporters, Omar Abdullah said, "I don't know why the Central government backtracks on the promises it made to the people of Ladakh, just like promises were made to us in Jammu and Kashmir."
‘Dictatorship At Its Peak In Our Country’: Arvind Kejriwal On Wangchuk's Arrest
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Central government's handling of the situation following reports of Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest on Friday.
In a post on X, Kejriwal drew parallels to historical and mythological tyrants, stating, "Ravana's end also came. Kansa's end also came. Hitler's and Mussolini's end also came. And today, people hate all those individuals. Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak. The end of those who practice dictatorship and arrogance is very bad."
रावण का भी अंत हुआ था। कंस का भी अंत हुआ था। हिटलर और मुसोलिनी का भी अंत हुआ था। और आज उन सब लोगों से लोग नफ़रत करते हैं।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 26, 2025
आज हमारे देश में तानाशाही चरम पर है। तानाशाही और अहंकार करने वालों का अंत बहुत बुरा होता है। pic.twitter.com/uq7ri2MXTS
Congress Leader Accuses Ventre Of 'Mishandling' Situation In Leh
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir accused the Centre of "mishandling" the situation while denying his party's role in the violence in Leh, ANI reported.
"I just got to know that he (Sonam Wangchuk) has been arrested. He is a respectable man who has dedicated himself to the cause of Ladakh. This is an unwanted step. The people of Ladakh have always been known for their peace-loving nature… No Congress worker had any involvement in this violence. The local Congress unit has demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole incident. It is wrong to blame Congress. The government there mishandled the whole incident," Mir said.
Aam Aadmi Party To Organise Candlelight Vigil
