Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk arrest Live Updates: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested by police on Friday and according to government sources, he has been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The NSA allows for long preventive detention without bail, and sources indicate Wangchuk is likely to be moved out of Ladakh soon.

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended In Leh After Mr Wangchuk's arrest

The arrest came two days after violent protests by supporters of the movement for Ladakh statehood and Sixth Schedule extension resulted in four deaths and 90 injuries.

Wangchuk had begun a fast on September 10 in Leh, demanding Sixth Schedule inclusion, statehood, and protection for Ladakh's delicate ecosystem, but he ended his fast on September 24 as massive violence broke out in the town.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organising a candlelight vigil at Jantar Mantar at 7:00 pm to protest the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk. Saurabh Bhardwaj, the AAP Delhi State President, will also be participating in the demonstration.

Here Are The Live Updates: