Will Sue Sambit Patra If He Doesn't Apologise For Lie: Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday threatened to file a defamation suit against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for suggesting that he was sacked and then taken back by the grand old party.

Sandeep Dikshit said he has asked his lawyer to send a notice to Mr Patra saying if he does not apologise and retract his statement within 24 hours, he will be left with no option, but to file a defamation suit against the BJP leader.

Mr Patra, while commenting on the opposition party expelling youth Congress leader Aljo K Joseph, said such "drama" has been witnessed before.

A "similar drama" had happened in the case of Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sandeep Dikshit. Leaders are first removed and then brought back and given a promotion, Mr Patra said during a press conference on Thursday.

Mr Dikshit hit back at Mr Patra, saying: "It is a clear lie. I was never suspended or expelled from the party."

The Congress suspended Mr Aiyar in December last year for his "neech" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The suspension was revoked in August this year.

It has, however, never taken any disciplinary action against Mr Dikshit and Sambit Patra did not specify what he was referring to.

