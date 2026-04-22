'Clean Slate': Madhya Pradesh Farmer's 34 Acres Of Crops 'Vanish' Overnight

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh has claimed that his entire standing crop spread across a massive 34 acres was mysteriously wiped out overnight, leaving behind just the barren land. The allegation has flummoxed the local administration and even seasoned officials.

Pushpendra Lodhi, a resident of Kitua village in Sagar district, said months of his hard work vanished in a single night. Wheat and chana crops that were ready for harvest simply disappeared without a trace.

There was no standing crop, no residue, no harvested bundles -- just an empty field as if nothing had ever been sown.

"When I went to the field in the morning, everything was gone. It looked like a clean slate... as if someone had erased my entire season overnight," the farmer said, still struggling to process the shock.

Lodhi had invested heavily in seeds, fertilizers, irrigation, and labour, hoping for a good harvest that would support his family. Instead, he now finds himself staring at a devastating loss with no answers.

What makes the case even more startling is the scale of the alleged theft.

According to the farmer, removing crops from 34 acres manually in one night is virtually impossible. He suspects that heavy machinery - possibly a harvester -- was used under the cover of darkness.

"This cannot be done by hand. Someone brought machines, cut everything, and took it away. This was not theft it was execution," he claimed.

Despite filing a complaint at the local police station immediately after the incident, Pushpendra alleged that the matter was not taken seriously. Frustrated by what he called police inaction, he escalated the issue to the district administration during the Collector's public grievance hearing.

Standing before officials, the farmer made an emotional appeal, warning that the loss could push his family into financial ruin. "This was my entire livelihood. If I don't get justice, we won't survive," he said.

The administration has assured a thorough investigation. Officials have said the matter will be examined from all angles and strict action be taken if any wrongdoing is established. They have also promised assistance to the farmer.