Class 8 Boy Hit In Head By Air-Gun Pellet At School Fest, Undergoes Surgery

A school science exhibition outing turned frightening for an 8th-grade student after an air-gun pellet struck him in the head during a fest held on the same campus.

The incident occurred on Saturday at New Baldwin International Residential School in Anekal taluk.

Charan Tej, a Class 8 student from Chikkatirupathi, was eating snacks near a fest stall with his mother and grandmother after visiting the science expo when a loud, cracker-like sound was heard.

Moments later, the boy collapsed, holding his head.

At the hospital, doctors found metal pellets lodged in his scalp. A minor surgery was performed immediately to remove them.

Parents have blamed the negligence of the school management for the incident.

Charan's father, Narayanaswamy, expressed anger at the negligence of the administration, adding that such dangerous activities should not have been allowed near schoolchildren.

What Happened?

During the fest, one of the stalls allowed participants to shoot balloons using an air gun. According to the school, the stall was supposed to be enclosed with wooden boards on all sides. However, due to a lapse in supervision, pellets escaped the enclosure and struck Charan.

School staff immediately shifted the student to a nearby hospital, where an MRI scan confirmed the pellet's location.

The family then shifted Charan to a private hospital where the surgery was performed.

Venugopal, the head of New Baldwin International School, admitted the lapse, saying the incident should not have occurred. He clarified that the air-gun balloon-shoot stall was part of the fest but admitted that proper barricading should have been ensured.

Cops have confirmed that the student is out of danger. They added that the parents have not filed any complaint against the school management.