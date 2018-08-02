Class 11 Student Alleges Sodomy By Seniors In Rajasthan School

The alleged assault on the boy originally from Uttar Pradesh took place on July 15 (Representational)

A Class 11 student of a prestigious school in Ajmer has claimed that he was allegedly sodomised by his seniors last month, police said today.

An FIR was lodged under sections of the POCSO Act against four people at the Alwar gate police station based on a complaint filed by the boy's father on July 30, they said.

"We have examined CCTV footage of the school but the allegation that he was thrashed and dragged could not be verified. The probe on the allegation of sodomy is underway," a senior police officer said.

The alleged assault on the boy originally from Uttar Pradesh took place on July 15, he said.

Police refrained from sharing further details.