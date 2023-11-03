Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide After Mobile Taken By School Authorities

Investigation has been started into the unnatural death," said police. (Representational)

A student of Class 10 allegedly died by suicide on his school premises in Khurda district after his mobile phone was "seized" on Friday, police said.

The minor boy, who stayed at the school hostel, was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning, a police officer said.

He took the extreme step after his mobile phone was reportedly seized by the school authority.

"We have recovered the body and informed his family members. Investigation has been started into the unnatural death," said SDPO (Khurda Sadar) Dilip Das.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)