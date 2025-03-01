Nunchuck Attack At Farewell, Class 10 Student Dies After Clash In Kerala

A 15-year-old student from Kerala's Kozhikode district died of severe head injuries after a clash with fellow students, allegedly involving the use of a nunchuck, a weapon commonly used in martial arts. The incident occurred on Thursday near a private tuition centre in Thamarassery.

The student, identified as Muhammed Shahabas, a Class 10 student at MJ Higher Secondary School, had been undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

According to Kozhikode Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) KE Baiju, a murder case has been registered against five Class 10 students from the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Thamarassery.

Authorities suspect that the clash was triggered by a dispute at a farewell party held at a tuition centre. The argument escalated into a physical clash around 5 pm on February 23.

Following the attack, Shahabas ran to a nearby mall. Instead of heading home, he boarded a motorcycle with someone and left. While on the bike, he vomited but did not seek immediate medical attention. Instead, he went to a friend's house and slept there before eventually returning home.

His condition deteriorated later, and he was first taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. Doctors there initially did not detect the severity of his injuries. However, as his condition worsened, he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he remained in a coma until his death.

Five students have been taken into custody and will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board. The General Education Minister V Sivankutty has directed the Director of General Education to initiate a departmental inquiry.

(With inputs from SP Babu)