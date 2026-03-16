Class 10 Dropout From Bengal Caught Running Fake Clinic in Gujarat

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for running an illegal clinic in Gujarat's Surat. Sanjit Nilkomal Biswas, a Class 10 dropout from West Bengal's Nadia, had been practicing medicine without a degree. He was found treating unsuspecting patients with potent allopathic drugs and injections.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint task force comprising police from Sachin and medical officers from the health department raided "Asha Clinic" located in a village.

During the surprise inspection, authorities caught Biswas actively examining patients. He had been posing as a qualified physician despite having no formal medical education or license.

The police recovered large stocks of allopathic medicines and vials, stethoscopes, syringes, and various other medical tools used for minor procedures.

"Practicing allopathic medicine without training is life-threatening for patients," a police official said.

"Administering injections and prescribing restricted drugs without a basic understanding of pharmacology could lead to fatal consequences," the officer added.

Biswas is currently in custody and faces charges under the Medical Practitioner Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said the crackdown is part of a larger city-wide campaign to weed out "quacks" and illegal clinics.

They are now investigating how long the clinic had been operational and identifying the suppliers who provided medical-grade drugs to an unlicensed individual.