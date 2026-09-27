Students, Teachers Injured In Clashes At Kolkata Film Institute

A section of students clashed with members of a right-wing consumer group this evening at Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute or SRFTI in which several people were injured. The right wing group Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, which organised a programme at the main auditorium of SRFTI, had allegedly made highly provocative remarks, the students have contended.

Members of the "Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (West Bengal Chapter)," have hit back, claiming that their posters and banners were torn down and they were beaten up, despite having permission to hold the event.

Preliminary reports indicate the organisation, backed by the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had organised an event at the auditorium. The students had questioned why such an event was being held within the institution, leading to a verbal altercation between the two sides.

The situation then escalated. The students claimed they were physically assaulted - slapped and hit - and teachers were also attacked. Sources said several students and professors were injured in the clash.

A huge police team had to be sent to bring the situation under control. The police have now stationed themselves outside the campus.

In a statement, the SRFTI, said they were not informed about the event before permission was granted.

"Around 2 pm, students went to the Main Theatre to put up posters questioning the Institute's decision to allow such an event without informing the student community. The ABGP members confronted the students and attempted to remove them from the theatre. The situation then escalated into physical violence against students. Students were verbally abused, including being called "anti-national" and "cockroaches". Members of the group then physically attacked students, including women students, using punches, kicks, stones, bricks, sticks and other objects. Students were chased through the campus, including students who were not part of the protest," the statement read.

"Several students sought shelter inside the library. The group followed them there, and the librarian was also assaulted. The library was surrounded, leaving students and staff in a situation of fear inside their own institute. Students were also chased, their clothes were torn, and there were incidents of phones being forcibly taken," it added.

The ruling BJP blamed the opposition Trinamool Congress for the violence.

"Look, all of this is being done as part of a plan by the Trinamool Congress and the CPM. Both groups are associated with the Trinamool Congress. They are doing this because they want to create a disturbance," he added.