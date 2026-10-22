K Annamalai vs BJP War Of Words Over Crackdown On CJP Leaders

Former IPS officer and ex-Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Central government on Wednesday over the detention of CJP protesters in New Delhi. The remarks triggered a sharp retort by the BJP.

The former cop-turned politician, who resigned from the BJP in the June this year, recalled in a post on X, Narendra Modi's 2011 statement, made as Gujarat Chief Minister, slamming the midnight police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters at Ramlila Maidan.

"In 2011, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, stated that if his hands had not been tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged a war against the Central government", he noted.

"In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it".

"Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases", he said referring to the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were finally released on Wednesday after seven days in custody.

"If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent," Annamalai said in his post.

Noting that he does not agree with many of the CJP's actions, Annamalai maintained that they have a right to protest.

Read | 'No More Jantar Mantar Protest Calls': Vow By CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka In Court

"I might not agree with the tactics of the CJP, and I think many of theirs are misguided. But if you ask me whether they have a right to oppose/argue/protest on an issue that they think is important, I would categorically say - YES," he asserted.

"So, I would like people to ask the questions again, even if it makes some of them uncomfortable, and I wish the Central Government would answer them instead of resorting to whataboutism," he argued.

The former BJP leader also slammed the tendency to label any protesters "anti-India" and "foreign agents", calling it a "tiring and boring" narrative.

"Lastly, enough of this anti-national thing. FCRA is controlled by MHA. All agencies don't report to the opposition parties in the country. All the embassies outside are equipped with enough people to track any Indian national in hand in glove with foreign enemies. It's honestly very tiring and boring to see all protests and statements against the central government being called as anti-national and funded by forces outside. I have a feeling the central government forgets it's been in power in Delhi for 12 plus years and still manufactures an enemy at all times to keep itself relevant. Sadly, that's a pity!"

Reacting to the attacks from a former colleague, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinod Selvam posted a point by point rebuttal of Annamalai's allegations.

"The Modi government has a responsibility to maintain public order. It cannot suspend that responsibility whenever those facing action happen to oppose BJP. Peaceful protest deserves protection. Alleged violations deserve examination. Neither political affiliation nor social-media popularity provides exemption from the law," Selvam stated.

On Annamalai quoting PM's 2011 statement, Selvam said: "Modi criticised the crackdown at Ramlila Maidan in 2011. That statement is on record. But a quotation from 2011 cannot determine the legality of every police action in 2026".

He also rejected Annamalai's assertion on BJP trying to manufacture enemies despite being in power for 12 years.

"Twelve years in office increases responsibility. It does not remove the government's obligation to maintain order.

The Modi government is responsible to citizens who protest and citizens who need public spaces, transport and daily life to function."