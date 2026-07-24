Aspirant To Doctor: Inside NEET Race For 1.37 Lakh MBBS Seats

The NEET protest in Delhi is making headlines not only in the country but abroad as well. The explosion of protestors in the national capital has turned all eyes towards NEET, other competitive exams, what lies beneath the most-talked-about NEET exam and how it turns an aspirant into a doctor.

Every year, millions of aspirants spend years preparing for one exam, hoping to secure a seat in a medical college. Data on candidates competing for each seat shows how difficult the journey can be. In 2017, 16 candidates were competing for every MBBS seat. The ratio rose to 18 in both 2018 and 2019, before easing slightly during the pandemic period. Competition intensified again after 2021, reaching 19 candidates per seat in 2023 and peaking at 21 candidates per seat in 2024. By 2026, the figure dropped to 15 candidates per seat, suggesting that the addition of new colleges and seats has started easing some of the pressure on aspirants.

The story of becoming a doctor in India goes far beyond the examination hall. It is a story of expanding colleges, rising seat capacity, intense competition and a stark divide in the cost of medical education. Over the past decade, India has significantly expanded its medical education infrastructure. In 2010-11, the country had 314 medical colleges, including 138 government and 176 private institutions.

By the 2026-27 academic year, the number had grown to 823 colleges, comprising 441 government and 382 private colleges. The addition of more than 500 medical colleges in 16 years reflects one of the biggest expansions of medical education capacity in the country's history.

The increase in colleges has also translated into a sharp rise in MBBS seats. According to the latest National Medical Commission (NMC) seat matrix for 2026-27, India now has 1,36,939 MBBS seats. Of these, 63,296 seats are in government medical colleges and 73,643 are in private institutions. While government colleges are higher in number, private institutions now account for a larger share of MBBS seats.

Despite the rapid expansion, competition remains fierce.

MBBS seats are heavily concentrated in a handful of states. Karnataka leads the country with 15,395 seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh (14,000), Tamil Nadu (13,999) and Maharashtra (13,099). These states have built large medical education ecosystems with both government and private colleges contributing significantly to seat availability. In contrast, several smaller states and Union Territories still have relatively limited capacity.

Cost is another crucial factor in the journey from NEET aspirant to doctor. While a full MBBS course in a government medical college can cost anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 5 lakh in tuition fees, the same degree in a private institution can cost between Rs 20 lakh and more than Rs 1 crore. For many students, securing a government seat is therefore not only about merit but also affordability.

The numbers reveal a medical education system that is larger than ever before. India has added colleges, expanded seats and widened opportunities for aspiring doctors. Yet the journey remains highly competitive, unevenly distributed across states and deeply influenced by the ability to afford medical education. As debates around NEET continue, the broader ecosystem shows that becoming a doctor in India remains both an aspiration and a challenge for millions of students.