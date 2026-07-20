CJP Protest: "End Sit-In": Centre's Appeal After "Cordial Meeting" With CJP Leaders

The government has asked protesters under the banner of the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to end their sit-in at central Delhi, following a meeting between Union minister JP Nadda and CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

In a post on X, Nadda said "the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere" after the protesters requested for talks this morning. The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.

"This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11. 50 am. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 pm," Nadda said.

"I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he said.

The Delhi Police asked protesters to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate in ensuring peace and public order. It asked people to guard against "rumours, misinformation or unverified content through any platform."

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also confirmed in a post on X that he and another spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, met Nadda at his house for 10 minutes and gave a letter of demands.

"While we submit a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally. We are in that process..." Das said. "The minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met."

He also shared a copy of the letter on X.

The CJP blamed the Union education minister as "directly responsible for multiple paper leaks, including NEET 2026, and other exam fiascos, most recently being CBSE 12th portal chaos and CUET exam delay."

"There has been no systemic corrections or action taken by Pradhan, indicating his gross incompetency as the education minister," the CJP said in the letter.

Earlier today, hundreds turned up at the high-security central Delhi area in a protest against the Union education minister. They also tried to march toward parliament. The police had to intervene, with prohibitory orders or a ban on large gatherings in effect since yesterday.

The protest is still going on. Sources said there was no forceful evacuation from central Delhi's Jantar Mantar and some reports claiming so were false.

The CJP, which appeared first on social media as a work of political satire, was set up by Abhijeet Dipke, a public relations graduate from Boston University. He has worked for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) social media team.