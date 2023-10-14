'Civil Service Aspirants In Tamil Nadu To Get Rs 7,500 Stipend For 10 Months': Udhayanidhi Stalin

The stipend will be given to 1,000 students.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday announced giving financial assistance of Rs 7,500 to civil service aspirants as a stipend.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for for Youth Welfare and Sports Development said, "Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Indian Bank service, Railways job, our Dravidian model's aim is to get those jobs. Karunanidhi wanted first-family graduate students. Periyar Anna and Karunanidhi worked for the upliftment of youths. In the same way, our Chief Minister (MK) Stalin is also working."

"Our Naan Mudhalvan scheme is a great one from which 13 lakh students benefited and 1.5 lakh students got jobs. Youths should get central Government jobs. This Naan Mudhalvan scheme will help fulfil the dream of youths," he added.

The minister said that there are many facilities in Tamil Nadu provided by the state government but the participation of youths from the state has decreased.

"There are many facilities in Tamil Nadu provided by the state government but the pass percentage of our state youths in UPSC exams is very low which is shocking. Once there was 10 percent of TN youths in central government jobs but after 2016, now it has decreased to just 5 percent. That's why we started training centres for the youths on UPSC aspirants and now we distribute financial assistance to those. Through this we are going to give Rs 7,500 to 1,000 students for 10 months," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.



