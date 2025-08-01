Family Of Murdered Dalit Techie Receives His Body After Days Of Protest

The family of 23-year-old Dalit techie Kavin Selvaganesh - brutally murdered in an alleged dishonour killing - has received his body after days of protest and emotional turmoil. His remains are being transported to his native town in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) for final rites.

The family had earlier refused to accept his body after the post-mortem, demanding the arrest of the cop parents of the accused. The case, which has shaken Tamil Nadu, is now being investigated by the CBCID.

Kavin, who worked as a software engineer in Chennai, was in a relationship with a young Siddha doctor from a dominant caste. On July 23, while he was visiting his ailing grandfather at a Siddha centre in Tirunelveli, he was allegedly lured away and hacked to death by Surjith, the brother of his girlfriend. Police say Surjith opposed the inter-caste relationship and targeted Kavin in a premeditated attack.

Both Surjith and his father Saravanan, a serving Sub-Inspector, have been arrested and booked for murder under the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. His mother, also a Sub-Inspector, has been suspended. The family had earlier demanded her arrest too, suspecting her involvement in the crime. They have also slapped Goondas act on Surjith.

In a new twist, the victim's girlfriend released a video statement claiming she was in love with Kavin but maintained that her parents had no role in the murder. "They didn't even know about our relationship," she said, refuting speculation of a larger conspiracy involving the family.

This case has once again stirred public discourse on caste-based violence and honour killings in Tamil Nadu. As the CBCID investigates further, many also demand enactment of a law against dishonour killing.