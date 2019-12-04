Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Cleared By Union Cabinet

The bill amends existing laws to grant exemptions to illegal migrants in select categories.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan was cleared by cabinet this morning. The bill is expected to be taken up in parliament next week. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had yesterday told BJP parliamentarians that the bill is top priority, as important as the Article 370 move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aims at providing Indian citizenship to six communities - Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis.

The bill amends existing laws to grant exemptions to illegal migrants in select categories.

BJP MPs have been asked to be present in parliament when Home Minister Amit Shah tables the bill in parliament.

The opposition has criticized the bill as contrary to secular principles as it excludes Muslims.

Rajnath Singh said yesterday that the three neighbouring countries were essentially Islamic nations and so it is non-Muslims and not Muslims who are at the receiving end of religious persecution there.