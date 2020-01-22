'Will Take Action If Shaheen Bagh Protest Obstructs Poll Process': Cops

Women are leading anti-Citizenship Act protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. (AFP)

With anti-Citizenship Act protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh continuing for over a month, the police on Wednesday said they would take appropriate action if a complaint is received about any obstruction in the ongoing electoral process for the assembly polls next month.

Special Commissioner of Police (Election) Praveer Ranjan said the force has not yet received any complaint about protestors in Shaheen Bagh causing obstruction to the electoral process.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Mr Ranjan said police have already appealed to protestors to vacate the area, and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday also requested them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to schoolchildren, patients and the general public.

"If we receive a complaint about obstruction in electoral process, we will take appropriate action as per law," he told reporters in response to a question at a press conference at the office of Chief Electoral Officer.