Citizenship Amendment Act, Delayed By COVID, To Be Implemented Soon: JP Nadda In Bengal

JP Nadda was on a day-long visit to Bengal to take stock of matters ahead of 2021 polls (File)

BJP national president JP Nadda today said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the execution of which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be implemented soon.

JP Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of social groups in north Bengal, accused the Mamata Banerjee government in the state of indulging in "divide and rule politics" to serve the political interests of her party - the Trinamool Congress (TMC), unlike BJP which is working for the development of all.

"All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it," he said at the meeting.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of CAA got delayed. But as the situation is slowing improving, work has started and rules are now being framed. It will be implemented very soon," Mr Nadda added.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in West Bengal after the assembly polls in 2021 as the people of the state are fed up with the violence and cut-money culture of the TMC government.

JP Nadda, on a day-long visit to Bengal to take stock of organisational matters ahead of 2021 assembly elections, held separate meetings with BJP leaders in north Bengal and social and religious groups.